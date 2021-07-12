Peacemaker: The Suicide Squad Spinoff Series Directors Confirmed
With it looking more and more like the "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series is inching closer t a formal wrap ahead of its January 2022 debut, we've got a quick update on HBO Max and series creator James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. With Gunn handling the writing duties on all eight episodes and directing five episodes, Collider has confirmed exclusively that Brad Anderson (Session 9) and Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead) will join the previously revealed Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) on the remaining three episodes.bleedingcool.com
