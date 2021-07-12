Peacemaker: The Suicide Squad Spinoff Series Directors Confirmed

The Suicide Squad has released a new clip online - and it is a doozy! James Gunn's take on the Suicide Squad franchise is packed with the thick ensemble of DC Comics villains and anti-heroes who get recruited (or re-recruited) by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), with the promise that many of these oddball characters will meet horrible demises during their ill-fated mission. Well, in this new clip from The Suicide Squad we get to see Nathan Fillion's character, The Detachable Kid, in action - or rather, his inaction. In what is a moment that's both funny, weird, and body horror creepy "TDK" shows off his strange power, and why it is a terrible choice for Task Force X.