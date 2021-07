Journeyman Nashville Artist Loves Where He’s At, Bringing His Show To Windjammer. While he’s been around Nashville nearly two decades, 42 year singer songwriter Craig Campbell didn’t begin his solo journey into country music until 2010. The Lyons, Georgia native spent his early years in Music City doing what many do, cutting demos and working as a musician. His first taste of success came when he worked in Luke Bryan’s and Tracy Byrd’s road bands. With those notches on his belt he took the advice of Bryan and started writing songs, which ultimately lead him to his first record deal.