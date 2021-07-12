Cancel
Florida State

Ohio Task Force 1 departing from site of Florida condo collapse

By Lydia Taylor
spectrumnews1.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of Ohio Task Force 1 will depart from the site of the Surfside, Fla. condo collapse Tuesday as recovery efforts begin to wind down. “It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region. The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team's efforts," said Phil Sinewe, the team's public information officer, in a press release.

