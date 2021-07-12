Ohio Task Force 1 departing from site of Florida condo collapse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of Ohio Task Force 1 will depart from the site of the Surfside, Fla. condo collapse Tuesday as recovery efforts begin to wind down. “It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region. The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team's efforts," said Phil Sinewe, the team's public information officer, in a press release.