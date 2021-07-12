Cancel
Canadian National Makes Final Appeal for Acquisition of Kansas City Southern

By Mary Kennedy
dtnpf.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a July 7 press release, the Canadian National Railroad (CN) said that they and Kansas City Southern (KCS) made a joint submission to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) explaining why the STB should approve CN's voting trust structure, which is a critical step toward full STB review on the merits of the proposed CN-KCS combination.

