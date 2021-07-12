Canadian National Makes Final Appeal for Acquisition of Kansas City Southern

Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back early Tuesday after a Monday selloff driven by COVID-19 concerns. As the delta variant runs rampant and cases surge in areas like southern Missouri, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its biggest drop of the year on Monday, and the S&P 500 shed 1.6%. The drop was seen as a signal that investors fear the delta variant could threaten economic recovery from the pandemic. But on Tuesday morning, traders were in a buying mood. In other financial news, Kansas City Southern reported nearly $721 million in expenses related to its proposed sale to Canadian National Railway. Weighed down mostly by a $700 million breakup fee for another merger it nixed, the Kansas City-based railroad company reported a $378 million loss for the quarter that ended June 30. As Kansas City Southern reported a loss, EquipmentShare announced a large capital infusion. The Columbia-based startup, which makes technology to help contractors track and manage construction equipment, raised $230 million in a new investment round. The funds will help the company as it aims to expand into 100 new markets this year.