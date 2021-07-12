'Petrov's Flu' Review: Kirill Serebrennikov Returns to Form With a Delirious Post-Soviet Pandemic Vision

There is such a thing as growing up too quickly. In the movie business, that can mean winning an Oscar too fast, or starring in too many typecasting big blockbusters. In the case of writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, it came in the form of titanic fame and success with the overwhelming love that essentially his first film, The Sixth Sense, received, based on a single, clever but not actually original plot twist. For Shyamalan, he grew from unknown to super-celebrity in a day or so—a lifetime in the timeline of his new movie, Old—from a young director to a supposed master. He has never quite been able to live up to that promise, and reverse Peter Pan syndrome may have been the cause.