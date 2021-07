Eddie Murphy is one the most influential comedians of all time. Though his feature film output across the past couple decades has left something to be desired — with the exception of turns in Dreamgirls, Dolemite is My Name, and the surprisingly decent Coming 2 America — he was a comedic force of nature in the 1980s and even into most of the 1990s. Soon we’ll get the whole story of Eddie Murphy’s life and career in the form of a new comprehensive documentary that’s now in production.