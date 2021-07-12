Cancel
RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Holds at Number One

By Elias Leight
New Haven Register
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” spent a seventh week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with 24.3 million streams. The Sour cut debuted at Number Two behind J. Cole‘s “My.Life” back in May. “Good 4 U” rose to the top of the chart the following week and has not relinquished that position. Sour also spent another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, and nine of the set’s individual tracks remain on the RS 100.

