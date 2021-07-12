Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Jane Victorine

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Celebration of Life for Jane Victorine will be held Saturday, July 17th at 3:30p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at the Nutmeg Cemetery north of Richmond. There will be an open house Hawaiian-style meal and fellowship from 5-7p.m. at the English River Chapel, 1370 Highway 1 Kalona. Remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to the donors favorite charity in her name.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Kalona, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Inurnment#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy