A Celebration of Life for Jane Victorine will be held Saturday, July 17th at 3:30p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at the Nutmeg Cemetery north of Richmond. There will be an open house Hawaiian-style meal and fellowship from 5-7p.m. at the English River Chapel, 1370 Highway 1 Kalona. Remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to the donors favorite charity in her name.