'Grace,' Musical About Gentrification, Preparing For Worldwide Debut With Industry Readings (EXCLUSIVE)

Humphrey Bogart is famous for playing tough guys, criminals, and fast operators on the margins of society, but he was at his best playing what he was—an artist. That’s just what he did in his two greatest films, which, not coincidentally, are also among the greatest of all inside-Hollywood movies: “In a Lonely Place” (1950), in which he plays a screenwriter, and “The Barefoot Contessa” (1954), which is running through August 5th as part of the final week of Film Forum’s Humphrey Bogart series. (It is also widely available streaming, including on Amazon.) “The Barefoot Contessa”—which was both written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz (he also produced the film, uncredited, through his own independent production company, called Figaro, Inc.) presents a deeply insightful view of Hollywood filmmaking, but it doesn’t take place in Hollywood. It’s set mostly in Europe—Spain, France, and Italy—and shows up in California for only one sequence, a house party. It takes an extraordinarily abstract, psychologically astute view of the conjoined miracles by which the essential Hollywood alchemy takes place—by which a star is born. Those two miracles are the inherent talent of the incipient actor and the director’s discernment about how to foster and deploy that talent, which Bogart’s character, the writer and director Harry Dawes, calls his “sixth sense.”