This Metro Detroit Restaurant Is Using 3D Projection to Bring Food to Life, and It’s Amazing

Omar Mitchell is going for the “wow” factor with his newest fine-dining restaurant, Imaginate, which opens next week in Royal Oak. Sure, he impressed enough Detroiters to stay booked from the time he opened Table No. 2, a white-tablecloth fine dining restaurant on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. But when a friend offered him a space below a nightclub in Royal Oak for his new restaurant home, Mitchell decided that establishment should match that neighborhood. Imaginate, a “fun” but sleek, cutting-edge restaurant, is opening its doors in the former home of Bistro 82, which closed in January 2020.