Detroit, MI

This Metro Detroit Restaurant Is Using 3D Projection to Bring Food to Life, and It’s Amazing

By Monica Williams
Eater
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmar Mitchell is going for the “wow” factor with his newest fine-dining restaurant, Imaginate, which opens next week in Royal Oak. Sure, he impressed enough Detroiters to stay booked from the time he opened Table No. 2, a white-tablecloth fine dining restaurant on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. But when a friend offered him a space below a nightclub in Royal Oak for his new restaurant home, Mitchell decided that establishment should match that neighborhood. Imaginate, a “fun” but sleek, cutting-edge restaurant, is opening its doors in the former home of Bistro 82, which closed in January 2020.

