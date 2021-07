Matt Cia, co-owner of Core Community Fitness in St. Helena, is headed to the CrossFit Games to compete at the highest level of the sport in Madison, Wisconsin July 26-28. Cia was in two worldwide online competitions — the first one being the Open Men 50-54 with more than 7,000 participants, where his placement earned him an invitation to the next competition, where 600 were invited — and placed in the top 20 to qualify for the CrossFit Games.