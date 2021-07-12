Cancel
Big Piney, WY

2021 Big Piney Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

By Frank Gambino
It was a historic season for the Big Piney girls basketball team as they qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2002. This is a program that was just 2 years removed from a winless season so the improvement has been exponential. The Punchers secured a state tournament slot with a big win over Wind River in the 2A West regional tournament. Big Piney ended up being the 4th seed to come out of that regional which gave them a first-round date with Lusk at the state tourney.

