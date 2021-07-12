Two Recent Brazos County Jail Bookings On Out Of Town Warrants

A Calvert man was arrested by Brazos County sheriff’s deputies last Thursday on warrants from three other counties and a parole violation. Two of the warrants against 27 year old Ralph Ballard are from Robertson County, charging him with stealing at least $30,000 dollars of unidentified property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant from Lee County accuses Ballard of stealing at least $150,000 dollars of livestock. No additional information is available from Robertson and Lee counties. And a warrant from Parker County accuses Ballard of failing to register as a sex offender. No charge or jurisdiction were named in jail records regarding the parole violation.