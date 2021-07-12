Cancel
'Memoria' Trailer: Tilda Swinton Experiences a Mysterious Sensory Syndrome in the New Film From Apichatpong Weerasethakul

By Chris Evangelista
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApichatpong Weerasethakul, the acclaimed Thai filmmaker behind Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Cemetery of Splendour, and more, is back with Memoria. The movie is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and we now have a mysterious, intriguing trailer that’s bound to make this shoot up to the top of your “must-see” list (if it wasn’t already there to begin with). Memoria follows a woman (Tilda Swinton) who “begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome.”

