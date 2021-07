Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has become a runaway hit, and along with the show, so have its stars like Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala. There were many things about the first season that personally resonated with me being an Indian woman, and I know I wasn't the only South Asian who was excited to finally see some sort of representation of our culture on TV. With the second season now out on Netflix, I spoke with the actress to learn more about her role on the show and her character's onscreen style.