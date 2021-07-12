Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pupils taking GCSE and A-Levels next year will be given advanced notice of exam topics to compensate for loss of learning in pandemic

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

Pupils taking GCSE and A-levels in England next year could be given advance notice on the exam topics to make up for the loss of learning during Covid lockdowns.

The Department for Education (DfE) and regulator Ofqual have unveiled proposals for the 2022 summer exams - which includes giving schools and colleges some choice over the topics that students are assessed on.

But final details are not expected to be confirmed until the autumn term.

Announcing the consultation, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it is 'right that next summer's arrangements take into account the disruption young people have faced over the past 18 months'.

His comments come after teachers across England have finalised decisions on their pupils' GCSE and A-level grades after this summer's exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsMCF_0auUDMf000
The Department for Education (DfE) and regulator Ofqual have unveiled proposals for the 2022 summer exams - which includes giving schools and colleges some choice over the topics that students are assessed on

Under the proposals for next year's GCSE and A-level exams, adaptations would be made to ensure fairness for students and other cohorts following the disruption to education during the pandemic.

A consultation on the proposed measures, which closes on August 1, sets out plans to provide exam aids, such as a formulae sheet in GCSE maths and an expanded equations sheet in GCSE physics.

Schools and colleges in England could also be given advance information on the focus of exam content in the majority of GCSE and A-level subjects and it is the Government's intention for this to be issued in the spring term.

And in GCSE English literature, history, ancient history and geography, schools could be given some choice about the content their pupils will be assessed on.

But education unions have criticised the Government for only announcing the plans now, just days before the end of term, as they argue that the full details should be set out by September 1 at the latest.

Mr Williamson said: 'This year we have rightly asked those who know students best, their teachers, to determine young people's grades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uddmM_0auUDMf000
Announcing the consultation, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it is 'right that next summer's arrangements take into account the disruption young people have faced over the past 18 months'

'While I know the wait for results can be an anxious one, students and their families can look forward to receiving results next month in the knowledge that they will reflect young people's hard work and enable them to progress to their next stage.

'Exams will always be the fairest way to assess students, which is why they will take place next year, but it's right that next summer's arrangements take into account the disruption young people have faced over the past 18 months.'

The Government is also proposing changes to the arrangements for practicals in science GCSEs and assessment arrangements for art and design GCSE.

Simon Lebus, Ofqual's interim chief regulator, said: 'With things slowly returning to normal, we are launching a consultation so that the flexibility we are building into qualifications will future-proof them against any public health crisis.

'And we want employers, colleges and universities to have the confidence in those qualifications to allow students to move to the next stage of their lives.

'We look forward to feedback on our plans from students, parents and teachers to ensure we understand their needs, particularly those whose education has been more harshly affected by the pandemic.'

Ofqual and the DfE are running a consultation on arrangements for vocational and technical qualifications - which could allow colleges to streamline assessment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HBG6_0auUDMf000
The Government is also proposing changes to the arrangements for practicals in science GCSEs and assessment arrangements for art and design GCSE

Ofqual is also considering how best to grade qualifications in 2022 to be as fair as possible to students and it will announce a decision in the autumn.

The DfE has said it will continue to work with Ofqual on contingency plans in the event that it is not possible for exams to go ahead fairly and safely in 2022, but it is the government's intention for exams to 'return to normal' in 2023.

The consultation document says: 'We will undertake further planning on contingencies and announce measures in the autumn term, once this summer's results have been published and we have been able to reflect with stakeholders on lessons learned from this year's experience.'

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: 'The last thing we want to see is exams cancelled again but given what has happened this year and last year it is simply a matter of common sense and prudence to map out a contingency plan at this stage.

'Students, teachers and leaders deserve to know what this would look like as soon as possible, so that they can plan accordingly, rather than decisions being left to the last minute yet again.'

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: 'In reality, all of this should have been put to bed weeks, if not months, ago.

'We are only days away from the end of term.

'School leaders wanted decisions for adaptations and contingencies made before the summer break, with details before the start of term in September, not least because August will be a busy month supporting students with their results and working on reviews and appeals.'

He added: 'Giving students what is effectively a broad revision list just a few weeks before exams begin will not ensure fairness for all students taking their exams next year.

'Such late information could serve to advantage those students who have not experienced so much disruption as opposed to supporting those students who have had most.'

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: 'With grim predictability, the Government is launching a short consultation in the dead of summer on an absolutely vital issue, this time on exams for next summer.

'As we warned last week, this is already far too late.

'September 1 is the latest date by which we should be receiving all the necessary information about qualifications in 2022.'

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

217K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Common Sense#Pandemic#Uk#Covid#Dfe#The Association Of School#Ascl#Naht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Department for Education
News Break
Education
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
The Independent

One in five teachers in more affluent areas say parents have pressured them over exam grades, survey shows

Around one in five teachers at schools in wealthier parts of England say parents have pressured them over their child’s exam grades this year, a new survey has revealed. Nearly one in four (23%) of teachers at private schools and 17% at state schools in advantaged areas have been approached or pressured by parents over grades, according to a Sutton Trust report.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Nearly 75% of secondary schools in England will hold 'catch-up' classes for more than 500,000 pupils over the summer break - despite many teachers saying they needed a 'proper break'

Almost three in four secondaries have agreed to host summer schools to help pupils catch up after the pandemic. The Department for Education (DfE) said 2,820 mainstream secondary schools have volunteered for the scheme, which is equivalent to 74 per cent of those eligible. Schools were encouraged to bid for...
EducationBBC

'Reckless' to scrap BTecs, educators warn

BTec qualifications should not be scrapped in England, say groups representing students and staff in schools, colleges and universities. The plea comes as the Department for Education confirmed plans to introduce new technical qualifications in England and scrap most BTecs. The department says the reforms will simplify and streamline the...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

The government wants more children to learn Latin in school and people are torn

A £4 million Government programme to get more state secondary school pupils to learn the “elitist” language of Latin has Twitter users divided. The Latin Excellence Programme, announced on Saturday, will see an expert group appointed to “work with schools providing the best Latin teaching” to create resources for those in disadvantaged areas.
EducationTelegraph

Private school parents are twice as pushy, study finds

Private school parents are twice as likely to have pressurised teachers over grades, a study has found. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of teachers at fee-paying schools said they have been approached or pressured by students’ families into giving out higher predictions, compared to just 11 per cent of teachers at state schools in deprived areas, according to a survey.
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Britain to offer Latin in state schools to make language less elitist

London — Latin lessons are to be offered to thousands of state school pupils across the country as part of an effort by the Department for Education to make the language less "elitist". Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said a new programme would ensure the subject was not "for the privileged...
EducationTelegraph

Latin will be taught in state schools to end its ‘elitist’ status

Latin teaching is to be rolled out in state schools as the Department for Education launches a drive to ensure the subject is not "reserved for the privileged few". A new £4 million Latin Excellence Programme will see thousands of state school pupils in deprived parts of the country offered lessons in the ancient language.
HealthBBC

Covid vaccine will not be compulsory for university lectures

Ministers are no longer considering making it compulsory for university students to be fully vaccinated against Covid to attend lectures in England, the BBC has been told. The foreign secretary previously said students would get "advance warning" if they needed to be double jabbed. The government plans to require two...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Government told it would be ‘reckless’ to scrap BTECs

Unions have urged Gavin Williamson not to scrap most BTECqualifications, saying such a move would be “reckless”. The education minister has been urged to keep these qualifications which “play a vital role in helping young people progress” in the next stage of their lives. Announcing a shake-up earlier this month,...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Almost a QUARTER of all Covid patients admitted to NHS hospitals are being treated for OTHER illnesses and injuries, first official audit reveals

Nearly a quarter of patients admitted to hospital with Covid in England are actually getting treated for a different condition, the health service's first national audit has revealed. NHS statistics show just 3,855 of the 5,021 of people in hospital with Covid on Tuesday were in primarily in hospital because...

Comments / 1

Community Policy