Stephon Gilmore trade rumors: NFL insider believes Patriots’ return would be similar to Julio Jones deal

The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore reportedly plan to meet before training camp in hopes of working something out regarding the cornerback’s contract. Could it be a two- or three-year extension that gives Gilmore the finances he’s looking for? Maybe. But it also could come down to New England asking Gilmore what it would take to get him on the field in 2021. Essentially, it would be an incentive-laden raise. That wouldn’t cost the Patriots as much and it would allow Gilmore to become a free agent after the season.