Stephon Gilmore trade rumors: NFL insider believes Patriots’ return would be similar to Julio Jones deal

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As training camp inches closer, Stephon Gilmore and the Patriots have yet to find common ground on a contract. The Pro Bowl cornerback in unhappy with his deal — Gilmore is due less than $8 million in real money this season — and skipped last month’s mandatory minicamp because of it. Entering the final year of his contract, Gilmore is coming off his third straight Pro Bowl season, albeit, one cut short by a torn quad.

