Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

CCS donations trailer set on fire outside of Pius X High School

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bgDF_0auUC0De00
(Cullan Smith/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are investigating after a Catholic Social Services trailer was set on fire early Sunday morning, 10/11Now reported.

Officers from the Lincoln Police Department were called to Lincoln Pius X High School on 60th and A streets around 6 a.m.

Responding officers said they found a Catholic Social Services trailer used to collect donations had been set on fire, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.

LPD believes the fire was started by fireworks and is requesting video from homes in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-600 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Comments / 0

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
994
Followers
657
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccs#Police#Ccs#Catholic Social Services#Lpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Omaha, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Victims identified in Sunday's deadly crash in Omaha

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash) (OMAHA, Neb.) Omaha authorities have identified the victims of a deadly crash near 31st and Ames streets Sunday evening, KETV Omaha reported. According to the Omaha Police Department, three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole, splitting the car in half.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Your Lincoln lifestyle news

(LINCOLN, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lincoln, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Coming soon: Lincoln events

1. At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Lincoln; 2. LinCON; 3. Grassroots Activism Training with Scott Presler; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. Stand Up for Science;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln police investigating assault by parolee Thursday

(Alaksiej Čarankievič/Unsplash) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln Police arrested a man on parole in connection to an assault at a gathering Thursday, 10/11Now reported. According to the Lincoln Police Department, the 53-year-old victim was at his apartment near the 400 block of North 25th Street with his 51-year-old friend when a man, later identified as Brian Hassenplug, showed up with two other individuals.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Local vape shop burglarized Monday morning

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Authorities are investigating after a local smoke shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning, KLKN Lincoln reported. Officers from the Lincoln Police Department responded to an alarm call at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop off of 48th Street and Old Cheney Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy