CCS donations trailer set on fire outside of Pius X High School

(Cullan Smith/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are investigating after a Catholic Social Services trailer was set on fire early Sunday morning, 10/11Now reported.

Officers from the Lincoln Police Department were called to Lincoln Pius X High School on 60th and A streets around 6 a.m.

Responding officers said they found a Catholic Social Services trailer used to collect donations had been set on fire, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.

LPD believes the fire was started by fireworks and is requesting video from homes in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-600 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.