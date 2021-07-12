Eliminate Back Pain with a Footrest for Posture

Incorporate body stabilization and foot alignment into treatment when determining how to fix tech neck for patients. For more than 30 years, technology related to personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones has been advancing and expanding into every population around the world. Most Americans now own some type of cellphone, with 85% of them owning a smartphone compared to 35% in Pew Research Center’s first survey in 2011.1 The use of personal computers and tablets has been implemented into our school systems for nearly every age group, and while technology can be a wonderful tool and has changed our lives in so many positive ways, there have been unintended consequences from the use of these devices, and many users are asking how to fix tech neck after experiencing pain from leaning forward with the head.