Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Eliminate Back Pain with a Footrest for Posture

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs that dull ache creeping in again? Back pain is caused by stress or tension placed on the spine or muscles of the back. You want to know how to alleviate that pain, and we can help. “Although doctors of chiropractic treat more than just back pain, many patients initially visit a chiropractor looking for relief from this pervasive condition. In fact, about 31 million Americans experience low back pain at any given time.”

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Pain Medicine#Muscle Pain#Pain Relief#Acute Pain#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Workoutsjewelsfromthecrown.com

10 Great Exercises to Kill Back Pain and Tone Your Abs at the Same Time

The causes of back pain can vary but often it happens because the spine doesn’t get enough support from surrounding muscles. The core muscles, especially the obliques, are connected to the lower back muscles, and the stronger these muscles are, the more support the spine gets. And by doing these exercises, you’ll hit 2 birds with 1 stone: get a perfectly toned core and reduce back pain!
HealthPosted by
Gadget Flow

Magnebelt self-heating therapy belt provides relief for back pain and sore muscles

Get immediate back relief with the Magnebelt self-heating therapy belt. Utilizing infused tourmaline magnetics to naturally produce heat towards target ideas, this belt provides immediate, lasting relief from a herniated disc, sciatica, back pain, sore muscles, and all other back conditions. But this self-heating therapy belt’s benefits don’t stop there; it also provides maximum support to prevent slouching. So you can stand tall with confidence. In fact, the heat produced resembles a spa-like essence, enabling you to feel like a young teen again. Moreover, it increases blood circulation and can even promote metabolism. Best of all, Magnebelt is discrete, and others won’t even know you’re wearing it. Simply hide it under your clothing with ease and experience the benefits every day. Stop letting your back prevent you from experiencing the life that you deserve.
Electronicspurewow.com

11 Random-Yet-Effective Gadgets That Relieve Back Pain

Unless you’re blessed with an ironclad musculoskeletal system (or you’re under the age of 24), you’ve probably experienced some type of back pain. And if so, you know how much it sucks. Luckily, there are a bunch of nifty gadgets to help you feel better, from giant heating pads you wear over your shoulders like a cape to acupressure mats embedded with hundreds of plastic spikes. Here are 11 to consider.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & Treatmentsmegadoctornews.com

Minimally Invasive Procedure to Alleviate Low Back and Leg Pain

Newswise — –Charles C. Park, M.D., Ph.D., Director of The Minimally Invasive Brain and Spine Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, is now utilizing a less invasive, spinal interbody fusion method called OptiLIF®. OptiLIF requires only a 1-cm incision to access the spine. As with other minimally invasive surgeries,...
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Exoskeletons designed to help reduce back pain can cause mental strain

Researchers from Ohio State University have conducted a new study looking at exoskeletons designed to help relieve back pain. Research is being conducted on exoskeletons by researchers worldwide with the idea that someday they could help people with limited or no mobility to return to regular activities. However, the new study has found that wearable devices used by workers on assembly lines or in warehouses to alleviate stress on the lower back could compete with available mental resources during work.
Fitnesswomenworking.com

5 “hidden” muscles that can cause pain and How to stretch them out

Muscle soreness every now and then is common in many adults, and can be attributed to a variety of factors. Whether it’s from exercise, work, or a strain, it can cause debilitating disruptions in our day to day lives. Usually, muscle pain or strain erupts in a few common areas:...
HealthChiropractic Economics

How to fix tech neck in patients, from head to toe

Incorporate body stabilization and foot alignment into treatment when determining how to fix tech neck for patients. For more than 30 years, technology related to personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones has been advancing and expanding into every population around the world. Most Americans now own some type of cellphone, with 85% of them owning a smartphone compared to 35% in Pew Research Center’s first survey in 2011.1 The use of personal computers and tablets has been implemented into our school systems for nearly every age group, and while technology can be a wonderful tool and has changed our lives in so many positive ways, there have been unintended consequences from the use of these devices, and many users are asking how to fix tech neck after experiencing pain from leaning forward with the head.
FitnessCumberland Times-News

Poor posture can lead to herniated discs

Dear Doctor: I’ve been riding my bike a lot this past year, and my lower back hasn’t been quite right. I get a pinching pain, and sometimes my left leg gets pins and needles and feels numb. A friend I ride with wonders if it’s a slipped disc. Can you talk about what that is? Will it heal?
Chiropractic Economics

Weight-bearing Orthotics: A Natural Solution for Easing Back, Hip, Knee, Pain

Comparing weight-bearing orthotics vs. non-weight bearing for chiropractic patients seeking body balance and pain relief. Currently, more than 30 million Americans are experiencing lower back pain, while 77% of Americans have foot pain, and the amount of hip and knee replacements has skyrocketed in recent years. This increase is seeing more chiropractic patients seeking relief from weight-bearing orthotics.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Breakthrough procedure helps eliminate chronic joint pain for up to 2 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – If you’ve been putting off pain during the pandemic, a new outpatient procedure may help you find relief. In almost every area of medical care, providers say they’re now seeing patients become sicker, and sometimes in more pain, due to procedures and health concerns put off in this pandemic. One common complaint is knee pain.
Healthbcbstwelltuned.com

10 facts about low back pain — and tips to prevent it

On any morning, how long can you go without using your back? For most of us, the answer is not long, especially when you think through your morning routine. Whether you’re swinging your legs to the floor to stand up, bending over to turn on the shower, or reaching down to wake a family member, your back is engaged.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: lower back pain

Las Vegas (KSNV) — On this week's Wellness Wednesday segment, we're covering lower back pain. Joining us again is doctor Robert Odell from Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas.
Yogavivaglammagazine.com

The Beauty Benefits of Good Posture

If your teacher ever used to nag you to sit up straight, it turns out they might have been on to something! Good posture means more than just paying attention in class, it can also have a whole host of other surprising benefits. Although holding a good posture might come easy to some people, others must work at it by making a few adjustments and incorporating a few exercises. Here are some of the beauty benefits of posture and how you can improve yours.
Healthuchealth.org

Lower back pain now treated by implantable nerve stimulation device

Daniel Montoya was a young man living in New Mexico when he went to the oilfields to make a living doing what he describes today as “back-breaking work.” In the early 1990s he departed the state for Colorado, where he began a new career in law enforcement. Montoya, now 49,...
FitnessGossip Cop

If You Work At A Desk All Day, Here Are 4 Stretches To Combat Lower Back Pain

It’s scary to think about how much time most of us spend at our desks these days. For many, it’s upwards of 40, 50 or 60 hours per week. That’s a whole lot of time and, as most of us have come to know, that’s a whole lot of stress on our bodies. For a lot of folks, this is particularly true for the lower back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy