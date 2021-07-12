Here is Everything You Should Consider When Adopting a New Pet

This week’s Adopt-A-Pet is Kylo, from Cat Tales Cat Café, courtesy of the Goathouse Refuge! Here’s what Cat Tales and the Goathouse Refuge had to say about Kylo:. Hi, I’m Kylo! I came to the Goathouse along with thirteen kitties from a high-kill shelter in SC. Everyone tells me I’ll probably get adopter super-fast since I’m such a friendly cat, but for now I’m still patiently waiting to find “”the one””. I’m still a young kitty and would love a home where I can play, cuddle and explore. I like other kitties, too, so if you’re looking to add to your crew, I hope you’ll come check me out. You won’t be disappointed, promise!