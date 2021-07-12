Holiday Overlays WILL Return to Select Magic Kingdom Attractions

Two of the characters that many Universal Orlando Resort fans love to meet when they are at the Parks are SpongeBob and Patrick!. The best friend duo is one that many of us grew up watching, and now with the new Paramount reboot, the SpongeBob SquarePants era will only continue to grow with a new audience. Of course, we know that when we are watching the TV show, or meeting either character at the theme parks, that they are not actually in the sea. In the show, the characters are animated, and in real life, they somehow tend to not dry up on land — which is completely acceptable considering theme parks are a world of fantasy, where anything can happen!