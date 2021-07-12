Cancel
Holiday Overlays WILL Return to Select Magic Kingdom Attractions

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially halfway to the holidays and Walt Disney World isn’t holding back on its celebrations this year. This morning, the theme parks announced new and returning offerings that Guests can look forward to later this year. From a brand-new After Hours event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours to the return of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Disney World will be bringing in the holiday cheer like never before.

