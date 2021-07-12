Holiday Overlays WILL Return to Select Magic Kingdom Attractions
It’s officially halfway to the holidays and Walt Disney World isn’t holding back on its celebrations this year. This morning, the theme parks announced new and returning offerings that Guests can look forward to later this year. From a brand-new After Hours event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours to the return of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Disney World will be bringing in the holiday cheer like never before.insidethemagic.net
