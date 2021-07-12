Cancel
Prince scores 15, Storm beat Mercury 82-75

KIRO 7 Seattle
 19 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — Epiphanny Prince scored 15 points, Katie Lou Samuelson matched her career high with 14, and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-75 on Sunday.

Jewell Loyd’s 3-pointer with 1:48 left gave the Storm (16-5) a six-point lead and Sue Bird’s running bank shot was the dagger, making it 80-72 at 43.9 seconds.

Seattle goes into the Olympic break with the best record in the WNBA and will return from it to open a five-game road trip, with a 47-day stretch until their next home game on August 27 when they visit the Chicago Sky. Breanna Stewart and Bird added 13 points each.

Kia Nurse scored 28 points and had a career high seven 3-pointers for the Mercury (9-10). Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points and Brittney Griner scored 16.

In a pregame ceremony Samuelson, Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Bird were recognized for making USA Basketball team. Bird will be seeking her record fifth Olympic gold medal.

