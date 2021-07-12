Katie Gately On Making Music With Environmental Sounds #MusicMonday

Sub Focus breathes new life into a handful of most iconic tracks on Reworks I that features timeless classics such as “Rock It,” “Could This Be Real,” and more!. As trends and genres in the electronic dance world ebb and flow like ocean tides, one genre has provided unwavering support to fans around the globe: drum and bass. For more than a decade, Sub Focus has carried the torch as one of the leaders of the global scene. From iconic hits such as “Timewarp” and “Last Jungle” to the anthemic “Could This Be Real,” we have seen his powerful and rave-ready drum and bass sound only get better with time. Today, he’s blessed fans around the globe with one of the most significant remix compilations we have seen in years. Reworks I.