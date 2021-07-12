Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Katie Gately On Making Music With Environmental Sounds #MusicMonday

adafruit.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is a great time to be making music in collaboration with the outside world. Here’s more via Ableton:. LA-based producer and sound designer Katie Gately explores the evolution of her creative process and shows how she incorporates field recordings and voice to create her signature mixture of beats, vocals and electronic textures.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Field Recordings#Creative Process#Ableton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicadafruit.com

Inside Robert Rich’s Soundscape Studio #MusicMonday

For over four decades Robert Rich has been making singularly unique soundscapes of microtonal tunings, DIY acoustic, and electronic instruments. He’s got over 50 records to his name, collaborating with the likes of Steve Roach. Here he talks about the methods he uses to create his work. Here’s more from Synthopia:
Computershackaday.com

MIDI Mouse Makes Marvelous Music

It’s an old misconception that digital musicians just use a mouse and keyboard for their art. This is often far from the truth, as many computer music artists have a wide variety of keyboards/synths, MIDI controllers, and “analog” instruments that all get used in their creative process. But what if one of those instruments was just a mouse?
Home & GardenDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Why is the sound of music verboten?

While I was rehearsing with some friends around 7:30 p.m. on a weekend, an anonymous neighbor called the police on us. The officer was kind and understanding as he explained the ordinance to us. Ironically, we had to stand close and speak loudly to be heard over the sound of the neighbor’s edge trimmer.
Musicwtuz.com

The Sound of Music to Play Locally for Four Nights

Mary Alice Reporting – A masterful musical production will take place at Trumpet in the Land, creating an evening of music under the stars. The outdoor amphitheater will host The Sound of Music featuring music and lyrics of beloved songs, including “My Favorite Things”, Do-Re-Mi”, and Climb Ev’ry Mountain”. The...
Musicedmsauce.com

Synth Pop Master Luis Ake Unveils 2-track ‘Umweg/Krafter’

German artist, purveyor of sounds, explorer of genres and prince of Synth Pop Luis Ake reveals his next musical offering, the double single release “Umweg/Krafter” including a fun, quirky, completely animated video for “Umweg” ingeniously created by Costa Rican filmmaker Julian Gallese. With an array of successful releases under his...
New York City, NYadafruit.com

Chatting with the Legendary Laurie Anderson #MusicMonday

Sometimes when you’re walking around New York, you see Laurie Anderson. Laurie Anderson is a legendary musician and performance artist known for her technological innovation. She pushed the boundaries of music, and with her hit “O Superman” brought electronic experimentation to new audiences. And she walks around SoHo. And whenever we see her, we always want to quote her song “Talk Normal”: “I turned the corner in Soho today and someone / Looked right at me and said: / Oh No! Another Laurie Anderson clone!”
DesignAlternative Press

HE Creative are illustrating the evolution of the punk scene

Don’t be fooled: HE Creative are doing exactly what you think they’re doing when you glance over their Instagram feed for the first time—creating a normalized space for punk rock, female empowerment, diversity and more. Designed in various shades of muted hues, HE Creative are using their creative design studio...
Musicdjmag.com

New Daft Punk podcast examines each track on ‘Discovery’: Listen

A new podcast series taking an in-depth look at Daft Punk's classic 2001 album 'Discovery' has been launched. The series, part of the Line Noise podcast, is presented by writer Ben Cardew, who wrote about Daft Punk's enduring influence for DJ Mag following their break up in February. Each episode will see him focus on one track from the album, with editions on classic hits 'One More Time', 'Aerodynamic' and 'Digital Love' having already been made available for listening.
Musicedmsauce.com

Daybreaker, The Brothers Koren – Joy Generation

Through out the pandemic, the Daybreaker community kept the event alive by going digital, and bringing the party directly to their fans. They also set out to write the Daybreaker anthem “Joy Generation,” with the Brothers Koren, and 340+ members who attended the live song writing session. Daybreaker founder, Radha...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Disturbed’s ‘Stricken’ Rides Disco Groove in Mashup With The Weeknd + Daft Punk

Disturbed have often separated themselves from some of their hard-rocking peers in part due to the frequent rhythmic delivery of David Draiman's vocals. Not only has it brought some freshness to their sound, but as some mashup artists will tell you, it also makes them prime for pairing up in collaboration with something that has a little more beat and groove. One recent such instance has Disturbed's "Stricken" now meeting the disco-dance vibe of pop star the Weeknd and electro kings Daft Punk.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Why your mix sounds amateur - and how to make it sound pro

You've spent hours sweating over the mix of your latest tune, but no matter how much you tweak things, it still doesn't bear comparison with your favourite releases. You've tried everything you can think of - boosted the bass, covered the whole thing in your favourite effects, added more parts (and taken them out again), and even made the whole thing louder - but it still just doesn't sound right.
Musicedmidentity.com

Sub Focus Stuns with ‘Reworks I’ Remix Compilation

Sub Focus breathes new life into a handful of most iconic tracks on Reworks I that features timeless classics such as “Rock It,” “Could This Be Real,” and more!. As trends and genres in the electronic dance world ebb and flow like ocean tides, one genre has provided unwavering support to fans around the globe: drum and bass. For more than a decade, Sub Focus has carried the torch as one of the leaders of the global scene. From iconic hits such as “Timewarp” and “Last Jungle” to the anthemic “Could This Be Real,” we have seen his powerful and rave-ready drum and bass sound only get better with time. Today, he’s blessed fans around the globe with one of the most significant remix compilations we have seen in years. Reworks I.
White Bear Lake, MNpresspubs.com

Sound and color: local TikTok artist paints music

Sarah Kraning was an imaginative child, so her family didn’t think much of it when she said she could see colors and patterns whenever she heard music. No one ever seemed to know what she was talking about, so she started keeping these experiences to herself. But today, Kraning shares...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Trumpet in the Land to present ‘The Sound of Music’

Trumpet in the Land, 1600 Trumpet Drive NE, New Philadelphia, will present the musical “The Sound of Music” at 8:30 p.m. July 23. “The Sound of Music” is a musical with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp.
Musicpotreroview.net

Live Music Makes a Come Back

Live music is returning to Potrero Hill, with Thee Parkside and Bottom of the Hill planning shows for this summer. Thee Parkside doesn’t have an official “welcome back to live music” event scheduled but is preparing for performances for a yet determined August date. Who the players will be isn’t known. The bar and grill isn’t sure what safety precautions will be required.
Musickcrw.com

Private Playlist: Ambient accordionist Walt McClements drifts into musical abstraction

Private Playlist is a listening session with Southern California’s most notable musical figures in their private creative environments. Quite often, when an artist reverts to using their government name, it comes with speeches about going "back to basics" and "rediscovering" oneself. That is, unless you ask Walt McClements. Prior to decamping from New Orleans to LA, he held court as a multi-instrumentalist in larger ensembles like Dark Dark Dark, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Why Are We Building Such A Big Ship?. In 2012, McClements branched off into a scaled-down project under the name Lonesome Leash and issued his first cassette, "I Am No Captain." Having established his own creative base of operations, McClements then returned to collaborating with Weyes Blood, Tara Jane O'Neil, and Mirah, among others.
New York City, NYcoolhunting.com

Biz Markie: Make The Music

Internationally renowned and beloved, the Clown Prince of Hip-Hop, Biz Markie (born Marcel Theo Hall) has passed away at 57 years old. Best known for his massive hit “Just a Friend,” Biz Markie was a talented beatboxer (a talent he honed during his teens) and rapper, but embraced his goofiness with playful, self-deprecating lyrics and off-tune singing: “I’d rather have a smile than to be serious.” Growing up on Long Island, he DJ-ed at NYC nightclubs and joined the Queensbridge-based Juice Crew in the ’80s, before signing to Prism Records and releasing his debut record Goin’ Off in 1988. From that album, the lead single “Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz,” showcased his beatboxing skills. While Biz Markie never saw the same huge popularity of “Just A Friend” ever again, he worked alongside Marley Marl, Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan and others, and appeared in TV and movies. He told Entertainment Weekly in 2019, “I don’t feel bad. I know what I did in hip-hop.”
MusicBBC

Sound City Ipswich: Local acts added to music festival

Local acts are among eight names who have mounted successful bids to play at the Sound City Ipswich music festival. The up-and-coming artists were whittled down from more than 90 who applied to perform at the October event, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports. They are Ayo, Bug Teeth, Floral...
MusicSynthtopia

Free Exhibit Explores History & Influence Of Tangerine Dream

The Barbican Music Library is presenting a free exhibition, Tangerine Dream: Zeitraffer, that offers a journey through unseen footage, unpublished articles and original synthesizers that tell the story of one of electronic music’s pioneering groups. This video offers a short tour of the exhibit and features interviews with curators Felix...

Comments / 0

Community Policy