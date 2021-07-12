This Month Is All About Colorful Spaces on Apartment Therapy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A coffee table is a living room mainstay — or is it? Whether you’re short on space or just looking for ways to spice up the traditional living room layout, switching out a classic coffee table for a different piece of furniture is an unexpected way to upgrade your room. Putting a fun twist on the essential piece is a creative way to bring some personality into your space. To give you some ideas, check out these eight alternatives to coffee tables.