Flood Advisory issued for Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 08:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazos The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brazos County in southeastern Texas Madison County in southeastern Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1129 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of heavy rain due to thunderstorms about to enter the advisory area. Any minor flooding ongoing or recently ended in the advisory area may begin to see minor flooding again. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Madisonville and North Zulch. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.