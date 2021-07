Cleveland Indians: 3 needs that have to be addressed at the trade deadline. Writing trade deadline material is difficult for a team like the Cleveland Indians. No one can figure out the direction of the team. Dancing around the .500 mark means that each win and they are all in for the division. However, with each loss there’s just as many fans saying it’s time for a fire sale. My optimistic take on the team has me guessing — rather blindly hoping — they’ll be subtle buyers. So, when the end of the month rolls around with the MLB trade deadline, here’s three needs the front office of the Cleveland Indians will have to address.