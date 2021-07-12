Cancel
Economy

EU puts its digital tax plan on ice

BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EU has said it will suspend its plans to tax online tech giants in the light of global efforts to agree a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. The move comes after G20 finance ministers agreed at the weekend to support the global effort, which will now go before G20 leaders in October.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Treasury Department#Corporate Tax#Us Congress#Eu#G20#European Commission#The Us Congress#Republicans
