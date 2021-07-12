Argument between two men over results of a foot race ends with three people shot

WASHINGTON, DC – Washington police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the 100 Block of Q Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:58 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, both victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead. A short time later, a third victim was located at a local hospital where they were treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.