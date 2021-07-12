Cancel
Public Safety

Argument between two men over results of a foot race ends with three people shot

By Joe Hiti
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

A foot race between two men in their 40’s over a month ago resulted in three people being shot outside of a barbershop when an argument allegedly started over who came in first.

