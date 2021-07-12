Cancel
Colonie, NY

SPOTTED: Colonie 12 U All Stars get by Tri-Village for District 14 title

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 19 days ago
COLONIE — The Colonie Raiders 12U All Star team won the District 14 Little League championship by getting by Tri-Village of Bethlehem 10-3 on Sunday, July 11, at Cook Park.

The team, which is on an 8-0 win streak, will play Hudson in a best of three series beginning Tuesday at Cook Park and then travel to Hudson for game two. If a game three is necessary, it will be played in Hudson.

Tri-Village jumped out to a 2-0 lead after an inning and a half but Colonie came back with three in the bottom of the third. Tri-Village tied it up in the top half of the inning, but Colonie came back with four runs in the bottom of the third on a three-run home run by Steven T.

The Raiders added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth while shutting out Tri-Village.

Steven T. went 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs for Colonie while Mikey C. went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Carter E. went 1 for 3 with an RBI, Owen M. went 1 for 4 with an RBI while Blake D. and Cameron F. went 1 for 2.

For Tri-Village, Ryan P. went 2 for 2 with two walks and Eamon M. went 2 for 3 while Sammy S. went 1 for 1 with an RBI and Carter D. went 1 for 3.

On the mound for Colonie Cam F, went an inning and two thirds giving up two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking three. Tyler B. went two innings giving up one run on one hit while striking out three and walking two and Carter E. went an inning and a third, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking one batter.

Sammy S., Jack C. and Evan O. split the pitching duties for Tri-Village, giving up 10 runs on nine hits while striking out nine and walking seven.

The 12U team from Colonie is on a roll and are 8-0 in the post season, beating Pittsfield, Cohoes, East Greenbush twice, Tri-Village three times, Twin Town. They have outscored the opponents by a collective 81-15.

Information generated by scorekeepers on Game Changer. Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.

