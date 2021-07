The fourth annual Running the Rapids Half Marathon and 5K will kick off on Aug. 14 at Portage Park in Cohasset, Minn. Last year’s in-person Running the Rapids race was canceled due to COVID-19 and instead a virtual race was held. The 2021 Running the Rapids event is back with in-person races and routes that have traditionally attracted more than 300 runners from up to 13 different states. The planning committee is looking forward to another exciting event that will showcase all that the Grand Rapids area has to offer.