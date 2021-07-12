Cancel
Naomi Osaka Wore Gems in Her Baby Hairs at the ESPYs Like the Queen She Is

By Danielle Jackson
Naomi Osaka appeared at the ESPY Awards this past weekend looking regal as ever. The tennis star, who took home the prize for best athlete at the event, appeared to be channeling Daenerys Targaryen, aka Game of Thrones's dragon queen, in a gold-spiked top with draping sleeves and pointy black heels. She pulled the whole look together by throwing her hair back into a sleek low ponytail that she accentuated with green gemstones in her baby hairs to match the turquoise skirt she wore.

