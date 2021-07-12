Ukraine Police Seize Thousands Of PS4 Pros Used In Cryptocurrency Mining Operation

A recent underground mining farm bust in Ukraine was not being used for crypto, as was initially reported. Instead, it was extracting FIFA Ultimate Team cards. Ukrainian officials have put an end to a PlayStation 4 (PS4) mining farm thinking it was mining crypto — but it was actually mining Ultimate Team Cards in FIFA to be sold on the black market. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published a notice saying that it had shut down the farm that contained 3,800 PS4 units. The farm was created by the residents of Kyiv and Vinnytsia.