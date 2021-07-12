Ukraine Police Seize Thousands Of PS4 Pros Used In Cryptocurrency Mining Operation
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) recently raided a cryptocurrency mining farm located next door to the Vinnytsiaoblenergo energy distribution company in the city of Vinnytsia, confiscating thousands of PS4 Pros that were being used as part of a mining operation. According to the SBU, the accused were held responsible for stealing up to $256,648 worth of energy from the local grid, which they hid with special electrical meters.www.gamespot.com
