Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ukraine Police Seize Thousands Of PS4 Pros Used In Cryptocurrency Mining Operation

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine's Security Service (SBU) recently raided a cryptocurrency mining farm located next door to the Vinnytsiaoblenergo energy distribution company in the city of Vinnytsia, confiscating thousands of PS4 Pros that were being used as part of a mining operation. According to the SBU, the accused were held responsible for stealing up to $256,648 worth of energy from the local grid, which they hid with special electrical meters.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Cryptocurrency Mining#Ukraine#Police#Security Service#Sbu#Ps4 Pros#The Kyiv Post#Non Fungible Tokens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Crypto
News Break
SONY
Related
FIFApushsquare.com

Police Raid Ukraine Warehouse Filled with 3,800 PS4 Consoles

The police in Ukraine have raided a warehouse filled with 3,800 PlayStation 4 consoles, which it originally believed to be a cryptocurrency mining farm. It turns out, the undercover operation was instead grinding FIFA Ultimate Team, and selling accounts loaded with virtual currency and rare player cards. The pictures –...
FIFAbeincrypto.com

Ukrainian PS4 Mining Farm Wasn’t Mining Crypto but FIFA Ultimate Team Cards

A recent underground mining farm bust in Ukraine was not being used for crypto, as was initially reported. Instead, it was extracting FIFA Ultimate Team cards. Ukrainian officials have put an end to a PlayStation 4 (PS4) mining farm thinking it was mining crypto — but it was actually mining Ultimate Team Cards in FIFA to be sold on the black market. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published a notice saying that it had shut down the farm that contained 3,800 PS4 units. The farm was created by the residents of Kyiv and Vinnytsia.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ukraine’s Security Service launched an operation on the FUT-mining network

The so-called cryptocurrency mining farm raided in Ukraine last week turned out to be a FUT farm with thousands of PlayStation 4s. Rare FIFA Ultimate Team cards were mined from thousands of PS4s and player packs found on the farm, and accounts with these rare cards were used to be sold on the black market.
FIFADesign Taxi

Ukraine PS4 ‘Cryptomine’ Was Actually Mining ‘FIFA’ Game Currency Instead

Image via JESHOOTS.COM / Unsplash (CC0) Last week, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) shut down what was alleged to be the largest crypto farm in the country. It looked a little different from most mines, however, considering that instead of PCs, the miners were using PlayStation 4 units instead. The SBU seized over 3,800 consoles, including 500 video cards and 50 processors.
FIFAgamingbolt.com

PS4 Mining Farm Raided In Ukraine, Used To Mine Rare FIFA 21 FUT Cards

An undercover mining operation was recently raided by the Ukranian police, which was previously alleged to be using 3,800 PS4s to mine cryptocurrency. As it turns out, the PS4s in question were instead being used to mine FIFA 21 FUT cards. As featured on PushSquare and originally reported by Delo,...
Public SafetyMac Observer

Ukraine Authorities Seize Unencrypted Windscribe VPN Servers

VPN provider Windscribe said its servers were not encrypted, enabling authorities to create decoy servers and snoop on web traffic. The Ontario, Canada-based company said earlier this month that two servers hosted in Ukraine were seized as part of an investigation into activity that had occurred a year earlier. The servers, which ran the OpenVPN virtual private network software, were also configured to use a setting that was deprecated in 2018 after security research revealed vulnerabilities that could allow adversaries to decrypt data.
FIFAgamepressure.com

Massive PS4 Mining Rig Was Used for FIFA Ultimate Team Coins

What was thought to be a crypto mine turned out to be a bot farm mining FIFA Ultimate Team coins. There's new information on the thousands of PS4 consoles found in Ukrainian warehouse. Giant cryptocurrency mine located in central Ukraine - thought to contain thousands of PlayStation 4 consoles -...
Public SafetyHot Hardware

Malaysian Police Shamefully Steamroll 1,069 PCs Involved In Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operation

As Bitcoin prices skyrocketed earlier this year, all cryptocurrencies were under the microscope by people around the globe. Specifically, energy-consumption concerns arose as miners built out massive mining operations to execute the “proof-of-work” system that makes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin tick. However, none of that matters if you are stealing electricity, as the Ukrainian Security Service discovered earlier this month. Now, Malaysian police have found this problem for themselves, but they are sending a message with it.
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

The People Who Got Scammed Out of Hundreds of Thousands in Cryptocurrency

Brandon Larsen was out for a meal with his wife when he first noticed something must be wrong. Larsen was in the habit of constantly checking his phone, particularly his cryptocurrency wallet. Except this time, it was empty. It must have been a mistake. He frantically restarted his phone and reopened the app – but the little black number still read zero.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy