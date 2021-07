And the lists are in. Thirty teams across the NHL submitted their list of players they’re keeping and a list of players they’re prepared to lose to the Seattle Kraken. As PHN reported Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins protected Jeff Carter but left Brandon Tanev exposed. There were more than a few surprises on Sunday morning and then a few more twists to the story later on Sunday. The NHL trade market is closed unless it involves the Seattle Kraken, and I couldn’t resist one last use of one of my favorite photos–Jared McCann fighting Kasperi Kapanen.