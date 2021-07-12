AshJenn Signature Desserts opens in Lakeside

A popular West Coast drive-thru coffee shop is in the early stages of bringing a new location to Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — has submitted a site plan application with the town of Flower Mound to build a new coffee shop on the southside of FM 407, between Morriss Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a town spokesperson. If the site plan is approved, the business will move on to the permitting process to build the site and finish-out before receiving its Certificate of Occupancy and open. There is no timeline set yet for the opening.