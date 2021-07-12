Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

AshJenn Signature Desserts opens in Lakeside

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 19 days ago
A new dessert shop opened Sunday in Lakeside. Owned and operated by local baker Sharmon Walters, AshJenn Signature Desserts held a grand opening on Sunday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. AshJenn is a neighborhood dessert shop serving cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cream puffs, cookie bouquets, coffee and more. Mini “Pupcakes” and “Doggone Good Cookies” are available for dogs. AshJenn Signature Desserts will offer dessert catering and custom cakes can be made to order.

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

It’s all about family at Flower Mound’s newest vegan establishment, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen. Owners Deric and Brooklynn Cahill named the restaurant after their family members – Brooklynn, Ophelia, Landon & Deric (BOLD). And they began their vegan journey after they learned their daughter couldn’t eat animal products like cheese and eggs.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cava opens in Flower Mound

Cava, a build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, opened its new Flower Mound location on Friday. The new Cava is located in the old Zoës Kitchen space, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300. Cava Group acquired Zoës in 2018, and it is expanding into new suburban markets by converting existing Zoës locations, according to a report by Restaurant Dive.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Dutch Bros Coffee eyeing Flower Mound for new location

A popular West Coast drive-thru coffee shop is in the early stages of bringing a new location to Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — has submitted a site plan application with the town of Flower Mound to build a new coffee shop on the southside of FM 407, between Morriss Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a town spokesperson. If the site plan is approved, the business will move on to the permitting process to build the site and finish-out before receiving its Certificate of Occupancy and open. There is no timeline set yet for the opening.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marco’s Pizza coming to Flower Mound

Marco’s Pizza, a nationwide pizza chain with many locations in Denton County, will open a new shop soon in Flower Mound. The future Flower Mound Marco’s, 4351 Cross Timbers Road, will be located in the Tom Thumb shopping center just west of Bridlewood Boulevard, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release on Sunday. It will offer pre-built pizzas, subs, specialty items and more.
Denton, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Welcome home to stress-free living

Clara Douthitt giggles as she moves her arms up and down in the exercise bingo class at the Good Samaritan Society – Denton Village. Keeping seniors active is just one of the many ways the Good Samaritan Society ensures all residents receive the best care possible. Clara came to the...
Home & GardenPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Take it outside

As we usher in the summer, we conjure up images of our families gathering around the backyard, laughing, playing games, and enjoying the labors of the grill master. Creating a welcoming space can change the way you think about getting together with friends and family. Here are some things to...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gyro 360 coming to Flower Mound

A new Mediterranean restaurant is coming to Flower Mound. Gyro 360, a Denton-based restaurant, will open its second location to a new shopping center in Flower Mound, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The eatery will serve a variety of gyros, bowls, salads and sandwiches at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Building C, Suite 140, next to Buttermilk Sky Pie.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mad for Chicken opens in Flower Mound

Mad for Chicken, a restaurant best known for its Korean fried chicken, opened recently in Flower Mound. The small chain’s Flower Mound location, 1050 Flower Mound Road, Suite 280, is in the old State Draft House space. Hours and menu items are limited for the next few weeks during the soft opening, according to the town of Flower Mound.

