AshJenn Signature Desserts opens in Lakeside
A new dessert shop opened Sunday in Lakeside. Owned and operated by local baker Sharmon Walters, AshJenn Signature Desserts held a grand opening on Sunday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. AshJenn is a neighborhood dessert shop serving cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cream puffs, cookie bouquets, coffee and more. Mini “Pupcakes” and “Doggone Good Cookies” are available for dogs. AshJenn Signature Desserts will offer dessert catering and custom cakes can be made to order.www.crosstimbersgazette.com
