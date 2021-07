After more than a year of virtual services, Palo Alto is planning to slowly expand City Hall's in-person operations over the next two weeks. The city announced Thursday night that starting this Monday, Aug. 2, customers will be allowed to enter the Development Center at 285 Hamilton Ave. to book in-person appointments that will start Aug. 9. The operation that issues building permits will be switching from virtual-only appointments to "hybrid" appointments, which combine in-person, phone and virtual meetings. The city will also continue to offer phone and online services for parking permits, planning appointments, police reports and utility bill payments.