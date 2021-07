Like many Cordovans, I recently received a notice of my property tax bill and with it, a budget information sheet with graphs detailing General Fund Revenues and General Fund Expenses for 2021. I am appreciative of the work the city administration is doing to provide information to community members about its revenues and expenses. I am also appreciative of the funding that the city does provide for our children’s education and am grateful that the amount funded each year is more than the minimum statutory requirement. However, I would like to clarify some of the information provided about the amount and type of funding provided to our schools.