Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

Father Allegedly Arrested In NJ Arson Fire That Killed Baby Daughter, Grandparents

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOclT_0auU8OHM00
A house fire killed a baby girl and her grandparents early Friday in Mercer County. (Photo courtesy: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton) Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal fire that killed has baby daughter and her grandparents, authorities said.

Michael Sanders, 23, of Trenton, was charged on Monday with three counts of first-degree felony murder, arson and assault in the early Friday fire that killed three relatives, the Mercer County prosecutor said.

Sanders was arrested on Monday morning at a hotel in Plainsboro, Middlesex County, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

Multiple surveillance cameras placed Sanders at or near the scene of the fatal fire shortly before and after, as well as of the suspect returning to his home in Trenton, Onofri said.

Text messages and witness accounts also allegedly made Sanders a suspect, the prosecutor said.

The fire started at about 3:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, officials said. The fire quickly engulfed the home causing a partial roof collapse.

The baby, identified as Malani Sanders, and her 42-year-old grandmother, Tiffany Abrams-Jones, were found dead at the scene, authorities have said.

Three other people were taken to an area hospital with burn injuries.

Prince Jones, 50, died of his injuries on Sunday, authorities said.

Tiffany Abrams-Jones and Prince Jones were the baby's grandparents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from neighborhood cameras as well as a nearby gas station where he allegedly bought cigars and a torch lighter, Onofri said.

One witness told detectives that during the night leading up to the fire, one of the residents of 213 Woodlawn Ave., who is the mother of the deceased baby, received a text message from the baby’s father, Michael Sanders, telling her to get their baby out of the house, the prosecutor said.

Detectives determined that Sanders took a taxi from an area near his residence in Trenton and was dropped off about one block from 213 Woodlawn Ave. shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, Onofri said.

Sanders, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, a mask, and white gloves, walked past the residence towards Greenwood Avenue about 15 minutes before the fire started, he said.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the Fast Trac Gas Station on Greenwood Avenue about 10 minutes before the fire, which showed Sanders making a purchase of what appears to be a dark colored torch lighter and cigars, according to Onofri said.

During this purchase, Sanders allegedly removed the mask covering his face, the prosecutor said.

Sanders left the store and was observed walking on Woodlawn Avenue back in the direction of 213 Woodlawn, he said.

About four minutes after Sanders passed that camera, the reflection of light from the fire at 213 Woodlawn can be seen on the video, the prosecutor said.

Additional video captured Sanders walking back to his residence on Bayard Street in Trenton, Onofri said.

When he arrived on Bayard, he was no longer wearing a mask or gloves, the prosecutor said. Additionally, he was no longer wearing the dark hooded sweatshirt.

After reviewing this video, detectives reportedly canvassed that area and recovered a dark hooded sweatshirt a few doors down from Sanders’ residence in the bottom of a basement stairway, Onofri said.

An investigation is ongoing by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Additional photos of firefighters battling the fatal fire can be seen by clicking on BreakingNewsOfTrenton

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Plainsboro Township, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Firefighters#Office Arson Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Found Guilty Of Shooting, Torching Monmouth County Real Estate Agency

A former Monmouth County resident was found guilty Friday of setting a pair of fires, and shooting a BB gun at a Holmdel Township real estate agency, authorities said. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, was found guilty of second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon after a 5-week trial, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

WATCH: Police Nab Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Families At Community Event In Newark

The intense moment Newark Police apprehended a man wielding a knife and threatening families at a local park’s movie night event was captured on video. Officers patrolling Elizabeth Avenue were called to Weequahic Park, where they were directed to a man wielding a knife and pry bar and threatening families around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release.
Posted by
Daily Voice

Police Nab NY Man Minutes After Robbing Hoboken Bank

A New York man was arrested nearly 20 minutes after he robbed a TD Bank in Hoboken Friday morning, authorities said. Jersey City police notified Hoboken police of a bank robbery at the 47 Newark Street location at approximately 11:07 a.m., authorities said. Nearly 10 minutes later, at about 11:16...
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Members Die In Reading House Fire

Support is surging for a Reading family who lost two of its own along with their belongings in a blaze earlier this week. Catherine Torres, 32, and 9-year-old Christian Torres died of burns and smoke inhalation following the blaze at 936 Muhlenberg St., Thursday morning, the Reading Fire Department said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy