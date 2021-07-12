Cancel
What an aggressive new lawyer could mean for Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Britney Spears is reportedly in discussions with a "tough as nails" lawyer as she seeks a "far more aggressive legal approach" in her conservatorship case. After the court-appointed attorney who has represented Spears in her conservatorship recently motioned to resign, The New York Times reports the pop star is looking to potentially hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer. In addition to his work at the Justice Department, Rosengart has represented a number of major Hollywood celebrities like Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg, Variety reports. Penn told the Times that Rosengart, who helped him win a defamation case, is "a tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles."

