Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

In 1964, when the Beach Boys were at their commercial peak, band mastermind Brian Wilson suffered a nervous breakdown on an airplane while heading to a gig. Soon after, Wilson told his bandmates that he wanted to quit touring entirely and focus full-time on producing the group’s layered, masterful, mind-blowing pop records. A lot of incredible music came out of that decision. In the decades after that, Wilson suffered all sorts of mental health calamities, so it’s strange and wonderful to see the 79-year-old Wilson eager to return to the road. Wilson has been steadily touring, mostly on his own, for a long time now. In 2019, Wilson postponed a tour to focus on his mental health. Then, two weeks later, he told the world that he was feeling better, and he went right back to playing shows. Now, he’s getting ready to play some more shows, starting next month.