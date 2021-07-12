Cancel
Castaic, CA

Missing Fontana man with memory loss was last seen in Castaic

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 19 days ago

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked for the public’s help to locate a 57-year-old Fontana man with memory loss who went missing in Castaic.

Luis Manuel Arellano was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Arellano is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with short brown balding hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray baseball cap with the L.A. Kings logo on the front, a dark blue shirt, khaki shorts, white tennis shoes, black socks, a gray/black watch and a gold wedding ring. He walks with a limp.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

