Missing Fontana man with memory loss was last seen in Castaic

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked for the public’s help to locate a 57-year-old Fontana man with memory loss who went missing in Castaic.

Luis Manuel Arellano was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Arellano is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with short brown balding hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray baseball cap with the L.A. Kings logo on the front, a dark blue shirt, khaki shorts, white tennis shoes, black socks, a gray/black watch and a gold wedding ring. He walks with a limp.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).