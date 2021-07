On July 6, a trio of bikepackers in Ovando, Montana, woke to the sound of a grizzly sniffing around their tents, likely drawn by the food they were storing there. After the bear left, the travelers moved their provisions and went back to sleep. A little over an hour later, two of them awoke to the sound of the bear attacking their companion. They managed to drive off the animal, which wildlife officials later killed, but the victim, a 65-year-old nurse from California, died from her wounds.