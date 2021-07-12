Lost Judgment Series Reportedly Could End Due to Dispute With PC Version

Lost Judgment is the sequel to 2019's release of Judgment and is set to release later this year in September. The original game started out as a spin-off of the Yakuza series but has gone on to have a unique identity of its own. And while it might seem like Sega and developer RGG Studio would have big plans for Judgment as a franchise moving forward, a bizarre new situation has come about which might lead to Lost Judgment being the final installment in the series.