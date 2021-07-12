His wedding, the movie about his life plus Taysom & Jameis! Sean Payton 1-on-1 with Fletcher Mackel

This will be the final article in the New Orleans Saints contract year series. There is likely no better way to finish this series than with the battle of the quarterbacks in New Orleans. Last week’s article about Taysom Hill and his contract situation sparked a conversation about this upcoming camp battle. The quarterback battle is sure to have passionate opinions on both sides until a starter is named. Jameis Winston is the favorite to win the job on many sportsbooks currently, and for a good reason. Winston’s pure throwing ability and starting experience give him an edge already. Let’s examine the future of Jameis Winston with the Saints and see if a long-term deal could be in his future.