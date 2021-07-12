Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

His wedding, the movie about his life plus Taysom & Jameis! Sean Payton 1-on-1 with Fletcher Mackel

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints training camp opens in less than three weeks so head coach Sean Payton is enjoying his final few days away from the game before he gets back to work. Payton spent the weekend in Lake Tahoe playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Golf Tournament#American Football#Taysom Jameis#Wdsu Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NFL
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFL247Sports

Report: Sean Payton favors Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston as Saints' starter

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation is unsettled between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston ahead of the 2021 season, but coach Sean Payton reportedly has a favorite for starting honors. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the quarterback competition is “not truly open” for Payton and the Saints'...
NFLYardbarker

'Jameis vs. Taysom' is the Most Important Position Battle in Saints History

When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired this offseason, it ended one of the most stable quarterback situations in the NFL. Brees had been the New Orleans signal caller for 15 years, by far the longest tenure in franchise history. He ended his career as the NFL's All-time leader in passing yardage, completions, total offense, and a slew of other league records.
NFLNOLA.com

Taysom vs. Jameis Saints QB battle: Today's word is 'efficiency'

Temperatures approached triple digits as the New Orleans Saints held their first outdoor practice of 2021 training camp, but that didn’t stop fans from packing the bleachers to get their first glimpse of the team in this setting since 2019. And while many came eager to throw their support behind...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Jameis Winston looking to ascend under Sean Payton much like the last guy

This will be the final article in the New Orleans Saints contract year series. There is likely no better way to finish this series than with the battle of the quarterbacks in New Orleans. Last week’s article about Taysom Hill and his contract situation sparked a conversation about this upcoming camp battle. The quarterback battle is sure to have passionate opinions on both sides until a starter is named. Jameis Winston is the favorite to win the job on many sportsbooks currently, and for a good reason. Winston’s pure throwing ability and starting experience give him an edge already. Let’s examine the future of Jameis Winston with the Saints and see if a long-term deal could be in his future.
NFLAOL Corp

Sean Payton admits Michael Thomas' surgery should have happened sooner

The New Orleans Saints will be missing star receiver Michael Thomas at the start of the season. It sounds like a situation that could have been avoided. Why it wasn't, the team apparently isn't saying yet. Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the matter of Thomas undergoing ankle surgery in...
NFLESPN

Saints' Payton critical of how Thomas' injury was handled

METAIRIE, La. --  Saints coach Sean Payton expressed annoyance at the timing of a surgical procedure that could sideline star Michael Thomas through the opening of the regular season. He stopped short of assigning blame, however. It appears were going to have to spend some time without him. Its...
NFLKPLC TV

Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston threw a combined 15 passes over three different team periods on a day where the Saints emphasized running the football. Hill ran with the first team, while Winston operated with the second team. Here’s a breakdown of each throw. Taysom Hill.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLCBS Sports

Derrick Henry tops list of five who could break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record in 2021

There have been a few close calls, but Eric Dickerson's iconic 1984 regular season has stood the test of time. Since Dickerson broke O.J. Simpson's 11-year-old record for rushing yards in a single season (Simpson rushed for 2,003 yards in the 12-game 1973 regular season), six other running backs have joined them in the 2,000-yard club: Barry Sanders (2,053 yards in 1997), Terrell Davis (2,008 yards in 1998), Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards in 2003), Chris Johnson (2,006 yards in 2009), Adrian Peterson (2,097 yards in 2012) and Derrick Henry (2,027). As great as these seasons were, none were quite as prolific as the 2,105 yards Dickerson tallied in 1984. While many records have since been broken, Dickerson's '84 season continues to be the measuring stick for running backs. It also was the exclamation point for a Hall of Fame career for Dickerson, one of 12 running backs named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy