Saharan dust hits the Coastal Bend

By José Luis Martínez
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 19 days ago
If you've been noticing a coating of dust on your vehicle this week, don't blame the rain we had last week.

The culprit this time is dust from the Saharan desert.

Around this time each year, dust from that desert on the African continent is picked up by wind currents.

Those winds carry the dust all the way across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Americas.

The first wave of Saharan dust hit the Coastal Bend on Sunday.

An even bigger wave of Saharan dust is expected to hit our area later this week.

It's mostly a nuisance but that dust can aggravate people's allergies, asthma or other respiratory issues.

So if you've stopped wearing your Covid 19 face mask, you might want to put it on again to protect you from the Saharan dust.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

