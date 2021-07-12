Cancel
Charities

SGDQ clocked in $2.9 million donations, a personal best for their online events

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a big week of speedy button mashing and tricky hacks it's time for SGDQ to take a well-earned rest. The charity marathon raised over $2.9 million (about £2 million) for Doctors Without Borders, which the GDQ organisers say is a new record for their online events. It pulled in a total of 40,351 donations from 22,640 actual donors with a median donation amount of $25. If you didn't catch the marathon live, you can still catch a few fantastic runs from the week down here.

