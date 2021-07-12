Connie Britton Recalls Learning to 'Rely on Myself' After Becoming New Mom with 'No Support System'
Connie Britton is opening up about becoming a single mom during a transitional period in her life. The White Lotus actress, 52, welcomed son Yoby via adoption in 2011 after a three-year adoption journey. At the time, Britton was moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to star in the show Nashville, juggling parenting her new 9-month-old baby with no support system surrounding her at her new home.people.com
