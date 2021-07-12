Connie Britton Recalls Learning to 'Rely on Myself' After Becoming New Mom with 'No Support System'

With classic shows like Roseanne, Frasier, and Full House getting new life with reboots, many people are wondering what's next. However, if you were thinking that NBC's beloved football drama Friday Night Lights could be next, star Connie Britton has some bad news for you. Britton was asked about the possibility of returning to the role of Tami Taylor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and while she liked the idea of a reunion in 2021 for the tenth anniversary of the show's finale, she didn't see a need to return to the Dillon Panthers. "We'll do a reunion for sure, like a cast reunion, [but] I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," Britton explained.