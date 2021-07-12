Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Connie Britton Recalls Learning to 'Rely on Myself' After Becoming New Mom with 'No Support System'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnie Britton is opening up about becoming a single mom during a transitional period in her life. The White Lotus actress, 52, welcomed son Yoby via adoption in 2011 after a three-year adoption journey. At the time, Britton was moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to star in the show Nashville, juggling parenting her new 9-month-old baby with no support system surrounding her at her new home.

people.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#No Support System#White Lotus#Hemispheres#American Horror Story#Eyob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
United Airlines
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Connie Britton Weighs in on Potential 'Friday Night Lights' Reboot

With classic shows like Roseanne, Frasier, and Full House getting new life with reboots, many people are wondering what's next. However, if you were thinking that NBC's beloved football drama Friday Night Lights could be next, star Connie Britton has some bad news for you. Britton was asked about the possibility of returning to the role of Tami Taylor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and while she liked the idea of a reunion in 2021 for the tenth anniversary of the show's finale, she didn't see a need to return to the Dillon Panthers. "We'll do a reunion for sure, like a cast reunion, [but] I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," Britton explained.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Friday Night Lights Is Set To Hit Netflix, Connie Britton Responds To Fans’ Revival Hopes

Connie Britton became iconic for her role as Tami Taylor, the beloved wife of Coach Eric Taylor, in the 2006 NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights. The series’ fandom is so strong that any mention of the show from the original cast immediately brings up the question of if/when/can we get a revival? (Clear eyes, full hearts, reboot?) Britton found herself on the other end of that question again recently, and gave an honest response on what she thinks about revisiting that story.
MoviesPosted by
WGN TV

Connie Britton discusses her new film ‘Joe Bell’

The new movie, “Joe Bell” is the true story of a blue collar father who pays tribute to his bullied, gay teenage son by taking off on a cross country walk across America. He hopes to bring awareness to the real life costs of tormenting kids who are different from others.
MusicPosted by
People

Connie Britton on the Sweet Morning Routine with Son Yoby: 'It's Our Special Time'

As the proud parent of an energetic 10-year-old, Connie Britton is savoring as much "special time" as she can get with son Yoby. "My morning ritual with my son is very special to me," the actress, 54, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "When I'm shooting, I try to get my call time to be after I drop Yoby at school so that I can have my time with him in the morning. It's really meaningful and valuable to us. It's our special time."
MoviesCollider

Connie Britton on ‘Joe Bell’ and Why She Loved Playing Tami Taylor and Making 'Friday Night Lights'

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Joe Bell opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Connie Britton about being part of the biographical drama. Written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, who co-wrote the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain, Joe Bell is based on a true story and stars Mark Wahlberg as an Oregonian father who decides to walk from Oregon to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin (Reid Miller), a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied. Britton plays Wahlberg's wife and the film also stars Gary Sinise.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

‘Joe Bell’ stars Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, and Connie Britton talk about their new dramatic movie.

The stars of ‘Joe Bell’ talk about the emotional resonance of the film, and how important the message of the movie is to them. In ‘Joe Bell,’ Mark Wahlberg plays the title character, a man who decides to walk from Oregon to New York to talk about his son’s struggle with bullying. The movie is based on a true story, and also stars Connie Britton as Joe’s wife Lola, and Reid Miller as Joe’s son Jadin Bell. The three actors spoke with us about their new movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...

Comments / 1

Community Policy