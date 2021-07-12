Elon Musk Sued By Tesla Shareholders Over Money-Losing Business Founded by Cousins
While his electric vehicle and rocket businesses are thriving, not every Elon Musk-led business is a wild success. And for some of his bad business decisions, shareholders demand an explanation. This week, the billionaire entrepreneur is summoned to a court to testify about SolarCity, a company that Tesla acquired in 2016 for $2.5 billion for no obvious reason other than the fact that it was founded by Musk’s cousins.observer.com
