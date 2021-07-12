Elon Musk Sued By Tesla Shareholders Over Money-Losing Business Founded by Cousins

We’re especially blessed today to get not one, but two pieces of juicy “Elon Musk Content™.”. An excerpt from the book Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century by Tim Higgins, claims that when Apple was looking to buy Tesla, Elon Musk seemed open to the idea, but he told Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, that he wanted to be crowned the Cupertino-based company’s new CEO.