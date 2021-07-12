Color Abstractions Exhibit call for artists

Call For Artists! The gallery at Create Arlington is accepting artist submissions for our next show, Color Abstractions. Our gallery caters to a diverse and engaged audience within the growing North Texas region. We are conveniently positioned in the Downtown Arlington’s new Cultural District (named by the Texas Commission on the Arts). The Color Abstractions theme is a broad invitation to explore interesting or unexpected uses of color in your art, in whatever form that may take. It may be a particular color motif or a significant pop of color that appears in your work. Perhaps you want to go bold and present a prismatic explosion on your canvas. The theme is yours to interpret. Submissions due by July 26, 2021. Application and timeline at link. www.createarlington.com/call-for-artists.