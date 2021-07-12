Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Color Abstractions Exhibit call for artists

By webmaster
artgroupsdfw.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall For Artists! The gallery at Create Arlington is accepting artist submissions for our next show, Color Abstractions. Our gallery caters to a diverse and engaged audience within the growing North Texas region. We are conveniently positioned in the Downtown Arlington’s new Cultural District (named by the Texas Commission on the Arts). The Color Abstractions theme is a broad invitation to explore interesting or unexpected uses of color in your art, in whatever form that may take. It may be a particular color motif or a significant pop of color that appears in your work. Perhaps you want to go bold and present a prismatic explosion on your canvas. The theme is yours to interpret. Submissions due by July 26, 2021. Application and timeline at link. www.createarlington.com/call-for-artists.

artgroupsdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Abstractions#North Texas#Gallery#The Texas Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Thousands protest against COVID-19 health pass in France

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities on Saturday against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections. Protesters injured three police officers in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy