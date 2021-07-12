JW Anderson and Persol Team up for 8-Piece Eyewear Collection

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog! Nordstrom has created the ultimate hub for fashionable Disney-lovers who need a splash of Disney magic in their closets. Take your love for all things Disney to the next level and score limited-edition stylish pieces from the Mickey and Friends collection at Pop-In @ Nordstrom. From tees, hoodies, denim, accessories, and more, the collection is filled with nostalgic nods to your favorite characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy. The collection goes above and beyond, featuring more than just trendy fashion with an array of phone cases, kitchen, décor, and lifestyle products as well. The Mickey and Friends collection even features some secondhand items. We curated our favorite finds from the limited-edition collection so you can add that Disney magic flair to your aesthetic. Hurry, before the Mickey-themed collection says, "Toodles!"