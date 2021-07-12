Shooting reported outside Caldwell County courthouse

LENOIR, N.C. — Emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting outside the Caldwell County courthouse in Lenoir Monday morning, according to emergency dispatch radio communications.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police and paramedics were dispatched to the corner of Ashe Ave Northwest and Main Street Northwest for what was believed to be a person shot. Emergency personnel were informed one person, 48-year-old Chad James Emke was taken into custody.

Emke and a 10-year-old juvenile were in a vehicle in front of the courthouse when the victim approached Emke's vehicle and an argument occurred, Lenior Police said. During the argument, Emke pilled out a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot the victim in the upper body twice.

Both Emke and the victim knew one another and officials believe this was an isolated incident.

The juvenile in the vehicle was not injured during the incident.

The victim is listed with life-threatening injuries.

Emke who was scheduled to appear in court at the Caldwell County courthouse for a custody-related issue has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of child endangerment.

Within the hour, the roadway had reopened to traffic.

